Prince William, Kate ‘laying groundwork’ of new monarchy with rare update

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially introducing new royal traditions as the Princess marked a major milestone in her life, with a delightful update.

The Princess of Wales, who had been going through cancer treatment for the past nine months, revealed in a touching family video that she is finally “cancer free.”

An unusual step for the royals, the intimate video which showcased the family dynamics of the Wales family, William and Kate seemingly laid the groundwork for how things will be operated in the future of their reign.

“Catherine’s openness about her recent cancer journey has been a transformative moment for the British monarchy,” British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital.

“By sharing personal videos and updates about her treatment, Kate broke with royal tradition, which typically maintains privacy around health matters.”

He also suggested that the new generation is now reshaping the monarchy and Kate’s “transparency not only humanised her but also showed the public her resilience, reinforcing her image as the future of the monarchy.”

“The approach, especially using social media, signals a modern royal family. Her video is a massive shift in communication style for the royal family … it gives a hint of how things might operate in the future.”