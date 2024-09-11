Taylor Swift ditches traditional wedding fashion idea with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's beau, faced criticism from some media outlets for her wedding guest dress, with some claiming she wore a color deemed inappropriate for the occasion.



However, her fans quickly came to her defense, pointing out that her dress was adorned with vibrant, colorful flowers and did not break any wedding dress code rules.

The controversy started when a video of Swift and Kelce arriving at the reception went viral, with some outlets suggesting she wore a dress that was too attention-seeking.

But Swifties were quick to shut down the criticism, arguing that the dress was perfectly fine and that the bride, Karen Elson, had even given her approval for cream-colored outfits.

Some fashion articles suggested that wedding guests should avoid white and light colors to keep the bride in the spotlight, but Swifties pointed out that Swift's dress was not light-colored and did not upstage the bride.

In fact, they argued that the criticism was completely unfounded and that Swift was being unfairly singled out.

Things took a turn when one article claimed that Swift might have carried a blue purse to follow the "something blue" tradition meant for brides, in a sly move to steal the spotlight.

This speculation only fueled the fans' outrage, with many calling it a stretch to criticise Swift for embracing a tradition that had nothing to do with her.

In the end, the singer was hailed as daring for ditching traditional wedding fashion rules and showing up to the wedding as a guest with a bold look.

Some even suggested it takes serious confidence to turn heads and break the mold like Swift did.