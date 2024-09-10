Mindy Kaling shares interesting update about her daughter Anne

Mindy Kaling reveals her daughter Annehas begun to crawl crawling

Mindy Kaling has recently opened up that her daughter Anne cannot crawl yet during Tory Burch New York Fashion Week show.



On September 9, The Mindy Project star revealed her daughter has begun to crawl.

“My baby is like, she can't crawl yet, but she's like trying,” said the 45-year-old.

Mindy stated, "She's like revving. She's immobile but she really wants to get going.”

“And I'm like, ‘No, not yet!’ I like that she can't move that much,” continued the Inside Out star.

Mindy, who has two daughter and one son, told the outlet, “It's like nice and easier to watch her.”

The actress, who is also mother to daughter Katherine Swati, 6, and son Spencer Avu, discussed about bringing her children into future events.



“You know, I think as of now only my oldest would be able to appreciate it,” remarked the mother-of-three.

Mindy stated, “My son is more into like a truck’s vibe. So, unless Tory did like a trucks collab I think it might be lost on him.”

The actress pointed out that she could not use makeup as she’s a parent to seven-month-old daughter.

“I don't wear lip gloss anymore because it just gets in my hair too much if I'm like in a rush with children — it just like smears all over,” explained the comedian.

Mindy added, “So I am kind of just doing like a lip balm these days.”