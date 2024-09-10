Kate Middleton joins King Charles to finally end major royal crisis

Princess Catherine, who announced that she is cancer free, is now shifting her focus on some pressing matters and ease King Charles’ biggest stress which cannot be left further ignored.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding ever since the Sussexes left to settle in the US to start a life away from the royals. Since then, the rift has deepened to the point where the brothers are not even on speaking terms with one another.

The estranged brothers recently attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes but did make any form of communication with each other. The event has now promoted Kate to jump into action as she gets called for “crisis talk” with the monarch, a source revealed.

The insider told Closer magazine that the King, who is also going through his cancer treatment, feels “miserable” over the situation between his two sons, especially since Prince Harry is insisting on having better relations while Prince William is still furious.

The monarch and the Princess are “are sitting down, working out an action plan and once again trying to see if they come up with a compromise in the interest of peace. But it’s not easy and certainly not the kind of stress she needs on her plate right now.”

However, Kate “doesn’t want to upset William by continuing to push him to make peace with Harry,” the source told the outlet. “It made her sad William and Harry didn’t interact at the funeral.”

The source added that Kate has “gone through moments of feeling frustrated with her husband, but most of all she’s worried about him being full of anger.”

The news comes after Kate shared that she will be undertaking some of the royal duties in the coming months after finishing her cancer treatment after “tough” nine months.