Kate Winslet lifts lid on her 'groundbreaking' role in Lee

Kate Winslet gets candid about her role as producer in rare update

Kate Winslet is finally lifting the curtain on her groundbreaking role in the upcoming film Lee.

The actress, who is widely known for her role in 1997 film Titanic, dished on how “being a producer is a completely different job.”

During an exclusive interview with Digital Spy ahead of the film release this week, the actress detailed her experience working as a producer after executively creating shows like The Regime and Mare of Easttown.

She told the outlet in a surprising confession, "An executive producer is often a person who might find the project in the first place and hand it on to somebody else. It might be somebody who comes on as a part financier. It might be somebody who lends production office space. It can have any kind of form, that role.

Winslet opened up about her challenges behind the camera, saying, "But being a producer is a person who sees it right from the beginning, the nuts and bolts, the details, the cash flow, the crew, the locations… Everything right to the end of delivering the film.

"So that is a completely different job, and that is what I did on Lee for the first time in my life,” she concluded.

This comes after the 48-year-old, a long-time advocate for women's rights and opponent of body-shaming in Hollywood, previously discussed the importance of women adopting a carefree approach and promoting body positivity.

For the unversed, her film Lee is slated to release on September 13, 2024.