Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking story after Kate Middleton's announcement

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has released a new video message with a heart-wrenching story after Princess Kate's statement.

The 64-year-old Duchess and author turned to her social media accounts to share a video about her doll, Lttle Red, who stars in her several books.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, wrote a heartbreaking note along side the video that will leave you in tears.

She wrote: "You may be familiar with my doll, Little Red, who I take with me nearly everywhere I go and who stars in many of my children’s books. Today, I would like to share her story."

She continued: "I first drew Little Red on a napkin after flying to Oklahoma in wake of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 in search of bringing aide to a very special and beloved little boy, PJ, who was badly burned in the bombing and abandoned by his parents."

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mom added: "The doll was sold at FAO Schwarz and the money raised was used to help PJ and other children affected by the disaster."



She concluded: "Today, Little Red remains a symbol of hope and stands for children’s rights around the world. She is very special to me. I hope she brings joy to the world and continues to inspire."

Previously, the Duchess of York issued a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as the royal family marked two years since the iconic monarch's death on September 8.