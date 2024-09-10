Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking story after Kate Middleton's announcement

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has released a new video message with a heart-wrenching story after Princess Kate's statement.
The 64-year-old Duchess and author turned to her social media accounts to share a video about her doll, Lttle Red, who stars in her several books.
Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, wrote a heartbreaking note along side the video that will leave you in tears.
She wrote: "You may be familiar with my doll, Little Red, who I take with me nearly everywhere I go and who stars in many of my children’s books. Today, I would like to share her story."
She continued: "I first drew Little Red on a napkin after flying to Oklahoma in wake of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 in search of bringing aide to a very special and beloved little boy, PJ, who was badly burned in the bombing and abandoned by his parents."
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mom added: "The doll was sold at FAO Schwarz and the money raised was used to help PJ and other children affected by the disaster."
She concluded: "Today, Little Red remains a symbol of hope and stands for children’s rights around the world. She is very special to me. I hope she brings joy to the world and continues to inspire."
Previously, the Duchess of York issued a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as the royal family marked two years since the iconic monarch's death on September 8.
