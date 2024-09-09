Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reach out to Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be reaching out to Princess Kate following Catherine's new video message, in which she gave latest update on her health.

Kensington Palace has not commented, but there are speculations that the Duke of Sussex, who wants peace with his father and brother, has contacted Kate privately.

It emerges after Princess of Wales revealed that her chemotherapy has come to an end.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously wished "health and healing" for the mother of three after the announcement about her cancer diagnosis in March.

Now, a source has revealed: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want Princess Kate to get well soon."

"They may send a message to the couple to break the ice after receiving good news from the palace about Kate's health," they added.

Harry, who moved to the US along with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping down as senior working royal, flew to London in early February to see his father a day after he began cancer treatment.

However, Harry did not meet his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate during the trip.

During his most recent trip to the UK, he maintained the distance even the two royal brothers came under the same roof to attend their uncle's funeral.



Previously an insider told Closer Magazine: "Harry was particularly upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate at Trooping the Colour in June. He would have dearly loved to have been there, if only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been an incredibly difficult day for her."

"He's been so worried about her ever since he received the news of her condition, and while he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions, it's not nearly as often as he'd like," they added.



The source went on claiming: "He would just love to have her - along with the rest of his family - back in his life properly."

