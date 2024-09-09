Selena Gomez’s honest confession about Only Murders in the Building character

Selena Gomez spills what she pitched for OMTTB character

Selena Gomez has recently revealed she wants her Only Murders in the Building character to be the killer in her hit comedy series.



Speaking at the Variety Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, the singer and actress said, “I did pitch that.”

“I don’t think it’s going to work out, but who knows? You never know,” she remarked.

This year, Selena reportedly landed her first Emmy nomination as a lead actress in a comedy for her role in the series.

The actress, along with her Emilia Pérez castmates — Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez and Adriana Paz — talked about Oscar buzz and critical acclaim for the musical directed by Jacques Audiard, which also won combined best actress prize at Cannes.

Interestingly, Selena also made history as the most nominated Latina producer and the third Latina ever nominated in the outstanding comedy series category, after Salma Hayek for Ugly Betty in 2007.

Moreover, only one Latina woman had won as a producer in any of the top series categories and that was Celia D. Costas for Angels in America back in 2004.

Meanwhile, Selena’s Only Murders in the Building fourth season will run until October 29.