Drew Barrymore 'embarrassed' by critique of 'touchy' interview style

Drew Barrymore also defended and explained the reason behind her interaction style

Drew Barrymore is doing her best to change her ways.

The 49-year-old actress and talk show host addressed the criticism towards her up close and personal interviewing style in a teaser clip for the upcoming season of The Drew Barrymore Show, admitting that she feels “embarrassed” but ultimately cannot control it.

"It's so funny because consistently over the last five years, it's that I'm too touchy and too close to people, which is so embarrassing," Barrymore admitted to the studio audience.

Fellow TV host Nate Burleson was quick to defend her, saying, "That's a part of the show," and calling her interaction style “woven in the fabric” of what makes the show unique.

Even as correspondent Vlad Duthiers chimed in, calling it her "authentic self," Barrymore acknowledged the challenge of changing her habit.

"I don't know if I can break the habit either," she confessed. "So, I'm like, I hear you, and I'll do my best. But it is so hard."

Barrymore's up-close style has been both praised and criticised over the years. Some viewers believe her lack of physical boundaries is cringe, while others have praised her for being an attentive listener.