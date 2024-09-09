Kate Middleton shares intimate moments with Prince William in moving video

The Princess of Wales has released a powerful new video with Prince William and her children

The Princess of Wales has shared a deeply personal video alongside Prince William, providing a crucial update on her cancer journey.

Kate announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is now concentrating on her healing and recovery.

She said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to finally have completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we've had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

It's evident that her young family has been her anchor throughout her health battle. The video captures Kate smiling alongside her husband William and their children—Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George.

In one heartwarming moment, Kate and William are seen lying on the beach, laughing together, with Kate’s arm resting on William’s shoulder. Another touching scene shows William gently stroking Kate's hand as she speaks courageously about her recovery in the accompanying voiceover.



In a special tribute to the future King, Kate says in the video: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted as simply loving and being loved."

The Princess says she is looking forward to returning to work with some light engagements, but says her recovery is still a long road. Kate said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Kate has been undergoing months of preventative chemotherapy for cancer, which she announced in March this year.

The new deeply personal video comes after the family wound down for the summer at in Amner Hall, their Norfolk retreat. Kate previously revealed she has "good days and bad days" during her recovery.

The future Queen added in the new clip: "William and I are so grateful for the support we've received and have drawn great strength from those who are helping us at this time.

"Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey, I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright."