Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strengthen ties with influential Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's growing bond with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is reportedly sending shockwaves through the Royal Family.



As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to distance themselves from the Firm following their dramatic exit and move to the U.S. in 2020, their newfound alliance with the York sisters is raising eyebrows among senior royals.

Royal author Tom Quinn has shed light on the situation, revealing to the Mirror that the Prince and Princess of Wales are deeply concerned about this emerging connection.

"For William and Kate, Harry and Meghan’s alliance with Beatrice and Eugenie is a significant worry," Quinn explained.

"They sense that, feeling like virtual outcasts themselves, Beatrice and Eugenie find more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.

This situation is compounded by the fact that Kate, the senior royals' primary asset, is currently sidelined due to her ongoing cancer treatment."

Despite recent concerns, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have demonstrated their commitment to the Royal Family this summer by supporting key events such as the Buckingham Palace Garden Party and Royal Ascot.

Sources close to the royals have revealed that the York sisters have "firmly pledged their allegiance" to the monarchy and have not been in communication with the couple for some time.