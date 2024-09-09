Financial alert from Royal Family: Prince Harry's US Citizenship raises concerns

The Royal Family has been advised by a tax expert to tread carefully regarding Prince Harry's US citizenship, with concerns that it could become a "dagger in the heart" of the Firm’s finances.



Since relocating to America in 2020 with Meghan Markle, Harry’s exact visa status has remained unclear.

However, his marriage to Meghan makes him eligible for a green card, which would grant him permanent US residency.

Opting for a green card would mean Harry’s global income could be taxed in the US, potentially exposing the Royal Family’s financial details to American authorities.

A tax expert suggests that the Royals would prefer him to remain on a diplomatic visa (A1), which would benefit both parties by avoiding these complications and preserving financial privacy.

Clayton Cartwright has shed light on why the Royal Family prefers Prince Harry to remain on an A-1 diplomatic visa, describing it as his "golden ticket" for staying in the US indefinitely without triggering complex tax implications.

Speaking to the Mail, Cartwright explained, "The Royal Family wants him to stay on the A-1. If he’s consulted tax advisers, he will likely stick with the A-1."

"The US has a foreign policy interest in avoiding US tax residency for diplomats," he noted, highlighting that this practice is beneficial for diplomatic relations.



This arrangement not only protects Harry’s privacy but also keeps sensitive financial details of the Royal Family out of the public eye.

If Harry were to opt for a green card or US citizenship, he would face the obligation of disclosing his financial interests, including those in his trusts, to the US Internal Revenue Service.