Kate Middleton takes 'different approach' during crucial moment of her life

Kate Middleton has seemingly avoided following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth while making a major life decision.
The late monarch had a rule of keeping her personal information private, however, on the other hand, Princess Kate opened up about her cancer diagnosis to royal fans.
Andrew Morton, author of The Queen: 1926-2022 told OK! magazine, "There’s no question that the person who most wanted medical things to be kept private was the Queen."
He added, "As soon as the Queen died, you didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know that on the death certificate it would just say 'old age,' as it had with Prince Philip. Even in death they weren’t going to give much away."
According to The Mirror, the royal commentator hailed Catherine for spreading awareness with her cancer diagnosis.
He said, "The fact that Kate made a very touching piece to camera at Kensington Palace was a very different approach and a genuine step change in the way the royal family deals with illness."
"And given the public fascination with what was wrong with Kate and the hysteria surrounding it, I think it was a very shrewd move, as it burst that balloon of conjecture," Andrew stated.
