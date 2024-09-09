Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pay no heed to breakup rumours as romance grows

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce groove over a love song at recent outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently seen grooving to a love song while watching a tennis match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 8, 2024.



According to Page Six, the duo made a surprise appearance to witness an interesting Tennis men's championship between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz in New York City.

Kelce and Swift were photographed in multiple PDA-packed moments on their recent date at the stadium.

The dotting couple made their entry while sweetly holding each other’s hands.

Interestingly, during the game, the couple was seen melodramatically dancing and rocking off a love song, I Believe in a Thing Called Love.

In the viral videos, the Lover singer was seen expressively playing air guitar on her seemingly favourite song while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was romantically vibing along his ladylove.

However, the popstar was acing her look in a classic red gingham sundress whereas, Kelce was in a white shorts-polo-cardigan ensemble with a bucket hat.

Previously, the globally acclaimed songwriter and the 34-year-old athlete made it to the headlines regarding their breakup speculations.

However, Swift and Kelce squashed the rumours with their recent public sightings.