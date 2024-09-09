Prince Harry and Meghan declined Queen’s invitations in her last days

Prince Harry and Meghan's admiration for Queen Elizabeth II contradicted by new revelations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to deliver a painful "snub" to Queen Elizabeth II in the final years of her life, reportedly turning down two invitations from the monarch to spend time together.

Royal expert Robert Lacey revealed that in 2019, the late Queen extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their newborn son Archie, to join the Royal Family for a summer holiday at Balmoral. The couple declined.

Later that year, Queen Elizabeth extended a second invitation, asking the family to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham.

However, Harry, Meghan, and Archie chose instead to spend six weeks in Canada.

Lacey explained: "As the Christmas holidays approached, the couple snubbed the Queen for a second time.

They had not gone to stay at Balmoral with her in the summer, and they decided that they couldn't join her at Sandringham for the New Year break either."

By 2020, the couple announced their decision to step down as senior working royals, eventually relocating to California, where they now live with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Elizabeth II was reportedly at peace in her final days and had "no regrets" about her life, according to one of her last visitors at Balmoral Castle, The Right Reverend Dr. Ian Greenshields.

As the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Dr. Greenshields was a guest of the late Queen over the summer of 2022 and one of the last people to speak with her before her passing on September 8.

In an interview with MailOnline last year, Dr. Greenshields reflected on his conversations with the Queen, noting how mentally sharp she remained despite her frailty.

He shared that during their time together, Elizabeth openly discussed her deep faith, her beloved father King George VI, and her enduring love for Scotland.

According to Dr. Greenshields, the late monarch was at complete peace with her life, embracing her faith until the end with no regrets.



