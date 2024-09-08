Prince Harry's visits without Meghan spark concern over Royal family ties

Prince Harry and his family left the UK back in 2020

Prince Harry has been labelled a "big time loser" and accused of thinking he's "more important than he is" after moving to the US from the UK, according to royal photographer Arthur Edwards.



Edwards, who has taken numerous photos of the Royals throughout his career, believes the Duke is attempting to rebuild his image in the UK. He also shared his perspective on Harry's current situation.

Speaking to The Sun, Arthur said: "I think he thinks he’s bigger than he actually is. I also think Meghan doesn’t want to come here anymore, He comes back but she never comes with him."

The photographer said the King is gutted and thinks he's "never going to see" his grandkids Archie and Lilibet. They should be in the UK "enjoying the life of the Royal Family", Arthur said, adding: “Instead of that, they’re stuck in their house in Montecito and they’re just celebrities in a town full of celebrities. He’s the loser, big time.”

Harry has been back to the UK on several occasions after relocating to the US. This included the Queen's funeral and his father's Coronation. At the end of last month, he visited Norfolk for a memorial service of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes at St Mary's Church.

The visit proved that Harry still has firm links to the Spencer clan. He is said to have stayed at Althorp House - the childhood home of his late mum Princess Diana - who was also buried on the grounds in 1997.

Though Prince Harry got to catch up with his mother's side, the ties with his brother Prince William appeared to still be frosty. Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

King Charles would like to reconcile with his estranged son Prince Harry at some point in the future when the time is right, one royal expert has claimed.

Harry - who left the UK and royal duties to set up with his wife Meghan Markle in California back in 2020 - could be considering making a comeback to the UK due to reported struggles he's facing in the US. Harry and Meghan had initially said they planned to "carve out a progressive new role" while supporting the late Queen, but she decided that Harry had to choose between the two.

King Charles has largely followed his mother's wishes, but there is now talk that he may be considering a reconciliation.

Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun: "I think obviously the King would like to have a reconciliation with his son at some point. Not the least because he'd like to see more of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.



