Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods rekindle friendship in viral TikTok after 5 years

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods in new TikTok collaboration.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are officially reuniting! On Saturday, Sept. 7, the former best friends, who famously fell out five years ago, teamed up for a TikTok video alongside Jenner’s close friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The trio, dressed in sleek black outfits, lip-synced to Kim Kardashian’s iconic line from The Kardashians as Kylie announced, “Okay guys, we’re back,” followed by Woods chiming in with, "Did you miss us?" and Karanikolaou adding, "Cause we missed you."

Woods also posted a separate TikTok featuring the group, syncing to Ariana Grande’s 34+35 with smiles and laughter.

This marks their second public reunion since July 2023, when Kylie and Jordyn were spotted dining out together in Los Angeles, hinting at a possible reconciliation.

Their latest appearance comes more than five years after their highly publicized split, which was sparked by the cheating scandal between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend.

Despite the fallout, a source told PEOPLE back in 2019 that Kylie had been conflicted, hesitant to make a final decision on their friendship.

Now, it seems the pair are ready to leave the past behind and move forward together.