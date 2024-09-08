Prince George, Princess Charlotte silence major claims against royal family

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s gesture puts an end to one of the many claims made against the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left their senior royal positions in 2020, openly spoke about their difficult time living with the royals, with the Duchess of Sussex making one surprising claim about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family.

A royal expert believes that the young royal children seemingly proved their aunt Meghan’s wrong in one swooping gesture.

Kate, who had been responsible for hosting the Family Christmas concert last year, before her cancer diagnosis, saw her children showing affection to their grandfather King Charles and step-grandmother Queen Camilla.

“The senior Royal Family chose tonight to put on a show of unity - and even some public displays of affection between father/son and grandad/grandchildren. (You might even spot one of those hugs that Meghan said Brits find so 'jarring') I'm sure it's all just coincidence,” ITV royal editor Chris Ship said at the time.

In the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, Meghan claimed that she was “surprised” by the formality that continued even behind the scenes in the royal family, dubbing it as a “jarring” realisation.

“When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan said. “I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

She continued, “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”