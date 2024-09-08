Meghan Markle creates new hurdle in Prince Harry’s path to royal life

Meghan Markle creates new hurdle in Prince Harry’s path royal life

Meghan Markle seemingly created another big obstacle in Prince Harry’s path to reconciliation with his family, as tried to prove her point to the royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly been hoping for peace talks with his cancer-stricken father King Charles, is now being pushed away even more following their recent stunts, per a royal author and expert.

Harry and Meghan, who have so far completed two successful non-royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia, are demonstrating how being part-time royals could have benefitted the royals, especially amid their health crisis.

“Meghan sees her visit to Nigeria as a huge success and proof that she was right all along,” author Tom Quinn told The Mirror. “She and Harry should have been allowed to be part-time royals, because they are really good at it.”

Quinn noted that it was “unmistakable” as Meghan took “pleasure in being treated as a great figure,” while Prince Harry “had that unconfident, slightly sad-little-boy look.”

However, “swept up by his wife's confidence, it may never have occurred to Harry that playing at being on an official Royal tour to Nigeria just makes his brother and his father King Charles even more furious with him and even more determined to push him away.”

The royal expert shared that Prince William is “absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future.” On the other hand, the King is said to be “angrier than anyone has ever seen him.”

The comments come amid Prince Harry's recent secret trip to the UK as he attended the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, with his estranged brother also in attendance.

It was reported that the brothers made no interaction with once another as they honoured their beloved relative.