Miley Cyrus' famous fan recalls hilarious detail about Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus receives praise from an old celebrity fan

Keith Urban is finally dishing out details on everything he knows about Miley Cyrus, including her ‘raspy’ voice.

The 56-year-old Australian-American singer opened up on an episode of the Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie podcast on September 4, sharing his thoughts about the Disney Legend, who portrayed Hannah Montana in The Best of Both Worlds.

Referring to the Grammy winner’s ‘raspy’ voice while covering her song Flowers, the You’ll Think of Me singer said, "I love that voice, man.”

He went on to add, "She sounds like an ashtray. And I mean that as a compliment."

The ‘proud’ husband, who recently celebrated his wife Nicole Kidman on receiving AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, enthused about Miley’s musical prowess.

He gushed, "I've always loved Miley. She sounds like the carpet at the RSL!”

This comes after the Black Mirror star became the youngest person to receive the Disney Legend award at D23.

Miley expressed herself in an emotional speech, noting, "I'm definitely going to cry. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways.

“This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"

Previously, the Wrecking Ball singer accepted her first Grammy Award in February after serving for nearly two decades in the industry.