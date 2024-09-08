BTS’ Jin proves his flirting skills are non-existent: Watch

BTS member Jin guessed only one pickup line correctly during the whole quiz

Jin may have had fans convinced he was a smooth flirt, but the BTS member hilariously shattered that illusion with his awkward attempts.



In the fourth episode of Run Jin, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter, along with his guests Kwak Joon Bin, Kim Dong Hyun, and Yeonjun from TXT, played splashing guessing games.

During episode four, the flirting skills of the four were tested with a segment called the "Flirting Quiz," in which they had to guess the correct second half of the various pickup lines. The one with the correct answer remains dry while the others get wet.

Given Jin's status as a globally acclaimed K-pop icon, one might expect him to excel at flirting. However, it turned out otherwise.

While the Astronaut crooner managed to guess one pickup line correctly, he faltered on the others.

On the other hand, Yeonjun guessed most of the pickup lines correctly before Jin could even read them!

As the quiz wrapped up, Dong Hyun playfully scolded Jin for his corny answers, warning that such pickup lines would likely get him rejected in real life.

In response, BTS ARMY rallied to Jin’s defence, asserting that he doesn’t need pickup lines—his dad jokes and looks are more than enough to impress anyone.