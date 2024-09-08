Paris Hilton shares 'inspiring' detail about children's music preferences

Paris Hilton reveals how her kids really feel about her music in 'Infinite Icon'

Paris Hilton's kids are head over heels in love with their mom's new music.

The Stars Are Blind hitmaker, who dropped her second album Infinite Icon on Friday, September 6, opened up to People Magazine about her son Phoenix and daughter London's music preferences.

She told the outlet in a surprising admission, "They love the music. He loves Legacy so much, and London really loves Adored.

"When I play Stay Young, Phoenix is always having the best time — he just started dancing around and enjoying music."

The 43-year-old socialite referenced her mom Kathy Hilton, who has been completely “blown away” by her daughter’s musical prowess.

Paris, who shares her two children with husband Carter Reum, said of her mother, "She's just been blown away when I've played her the songs. She's so happy. It's one of her favourites of my songs, but she's very proud of this new album.

"My mom actually had a whole record deal and was recording an album, but then she got pregnant with me and wanted to be a mom.

The American media personality heaped on praises for her mother’s vocal skills, citing various instances from her childhood.

"I definitely got my voice from listening to my mom and my grandmother my whole life."

In addition, Paris also admitted that her new album features songs inspired by her own family.

She also dedicated her song Legacy to her children, revealing that 'loving them is my legacy.