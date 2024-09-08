Prince William, Prince Harry ‘ready for reconciliation’ after brief meeting

Prince Harry and Prince William are finally willing to break the ice as they show interest in reconciliation.

King Charles and Diana’s two sons have not been on good terms since Harry left the royal family in 2020. However, things got worse after Harry’s bombshell memoir, which led to the end of their speaking terms as well.

However, now a source close to brothers has revealed that both of them harbour a desire to repair their fractured relationship.

“Harry is open to reconciling with his brother,” the insider told Express.co.uk. “He knows it won't be an easy task but it is something that can be brought to the table.”

William and Harry were last seen together at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, last month, which was held at Diana’s childhood home, Althorp estate.

Prince Harry had flown from his home in the US to join his brother at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham for their uncle's memorial, but made no communication of any sort.

According to a royal expert, since the Prince of Wales didn’t “boycott” the event knowing his estranged brother would be attending is a positive sign.

The first insider went on to add that the future king is “not opposed to a reconciliation with his brother at some point, but things would need to start from scratch, a fresh start type scenario, where things from the past are not to be mentioned.”

Meanwhile, the Spencer family is seemingly working as a mediator since the royal family shows no sign of ending the rift.

“Everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention from Jane or Charles [Spencer] which will hopefully bring them back together,” the source shared. “It will take some time but it is looking like a possibility.”