Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news on Queen's death anniversary

Prince Harry is expected to mark the second death anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth away from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been dubbed a former working royal since his exit in 2020, might have been feeling alone in his and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion.

For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, after serving tirelessly to Britons. The key figures of the royal family would pay tribute to the late monarch.

However, former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed in his 2023 interview with Slingo that the Firm would "never embrace" Harry "on a day very close to their hearts."

He added, "I don't think he will [be invited to private commemorations]. I think the Royal Family have pulled the drawbridge up and they are combining forces now and sticking together because they’re hurt, they feel hurt by his comments in many different outlets now."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry made it to the bad books of the royal family after publicly attacking his loved ones on several occasions since his departure from the UK.

From Oprah Winfrey's interview to his bombshell memoir Spare, the notable members of the royal family "feels it's unforgivable what he's done and said."