Islamabad on red alert as PTI all set to hold rally today

An Islamabad road is blocked by placing containers on it on September 8, 2024. —Screengrab/ X/ @Abbasshabbir72

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage a public rally at Sangjani in Islamabad today, prompting the district administration to boost the security alert and blockade of various arteries leading to the federal capital.

The relevant authority has instructed the police officers to stay within their limits, provide all necessary equipment to the staff on duty, and make sure that cell phones are not used by cops while on duty.

Meanwhile, police have found a suspicious bag from near the PTI gathering venue in Sangjani. A hand grenade, detonator, electric wires and other explosive material have been recovered from the bag, said police.

Police said the bomb disposal squad was present at the site and investigation was underway.

To bolster security, a heavy contingent of law-enforcement personnel, including police, rangers, and paramilitary forces, will be stationed at the rally venue and across the capital. These forces will be on alert to counter any potential violence stemming from the PTI gathering, officials told The News.

After the local administration of the city revoked its no objection certificate and sealed roads leading to the federal capital on August 22, PTI had put off its public gathering in Islamabad and rescheduled it for September 8 (today).

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan had said the rally would now be held on September 8, as per instruction of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“We postponed the jalsa following a meeting with the PTI founder in Adiala jail,” he said.

Containers placed at key routes

In order to maintain the law and order situation, containers have been placed at various key points to restrict traffic movement in the federal capital.

All the routes leading to the red zone have been sealed with containers. Only the relevant persons can take the Margalla road route to enter the red zone. The artery from Chongi No. 26, GT Road Taxila, has also been closed.

The Islamabad Expressway has been closed from different points, while Faizabad, Khanna Pull and Rawat T Chowk too have been blocked.

Closure of thoroughfares between Islamabad and Rawalpindi has created immense trouble for residents of the twin cities, despite the fact that alternate routes have been provided for people’s facilitation. Police have also been deployed on the alternate paths.

Moreover, the metro bus service from Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Pak Secretariat has been suspended due to the political party’s public gathering in Sangjani, on the district administration’s directive.

In a bid to prevent potential unrest during the PTI jalsa, the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the district administration have decided to effectively isolate the venue from the rest of federal capital, officials revealed to The News.

On the other hand, the rally venue has scores of sand mounds, pits and mud. Due to the rough and uneven ground, the organisers faced difficulty in placing chairs.

Preparations are almost complete and the rally is expected to begin in the afternoon.

Bill passed to regulate rallies in Islamabad

In a related crucial development, a day before the rally, President Asif Ali Zardari signed a bill into law to regulate holding of public assemblies at certain places in Islamabad.

With the assent of President Zardari, “The Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024” has been enacted as a law. With the official gazette notification, as an Act No XIX of 2024, it comes into force at once.

The new bill empowers the district magistrate to regulate and ban public assemblies in the federal capital, proposing a punishment of up to three years or/and an unspecified fine to the members of an "unlawful assembly".

It also proposed that repeat offenders will be liable to imprisonment for the term that may extend to 10 years.

The bill says the ban on assembly under the proposed law would remain in force for the duration specified by the district magistrate, which may be extended if the conditions necessitating the ban persist.

“An officer-in-charge of a police station, on the instruction of the district magistrate, may command any assembly likely to disturb the public peace to disperse. It shall then be the duty of the members of such an assembly to comply and disperse accordingly,” it reads.

After the passage of the bill to regulate public gatherings in the federal capital, PTI chairman requested the Islamabad administration not to obstruct their jalsa as they had already obtained a no objection certificate from the district administration.