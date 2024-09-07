Princess Anne 'extremely disappointed' by Meghan's attitude toward royal duties

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 to establish a new life in California

Princess Anne reportedly always anticipated that Meghan Markle would have a “very short shelf-life” in the Royal Family, according to an expert.



After Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 to establish a new life in California, with the Duke of Sussex citing a desire to raise his children in a different environment, the couple has frequently criticised the Royal Family in American media interviews.

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed that Princess Anne recognised early on that Meghan might struggle to fit in, as Anne had advised Meghan to view her royal role as a “job” rather than a celebrity status.

Anne, known for her dedication and hard work, offered Meghan guidance on how to approach her role as Harry’s wife. However, Sean reported that Meghan was “left dumbfounded” by the advice she received.

According to a very good source Meghan Markle failed to warm to Princess Anne, and Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean said: "This senior royal takes no nonsense, much like her father the late Duke of Edinburgh. Apparently, when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne. According to a very good source, Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal."

Mr Sean, reported the Express, continued: "Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn't a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty. It's all about the project at hand. She also pointed out that whatever charities you are involved in, you needed to get involved and get immersed."

But Mr Sean believes that Meghan did not take too much of this on board, as when she was patron of the National Theatre, she "did not get too involved".

While the Princess Royal has always stayed true to her royal commitments and she has stepped up to play a leading role at several events.

At the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in May this year she was made the King's "official bodyguard", as he gave thanks to her for her years of loyal service.

She featured in the procession as the prestigious “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting”, a position historically handed to a person entrusted with the personal safety of the sovereign.



