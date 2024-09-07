Prince Harry reveals true feelings for Meghan Markle in six-word remark

Prince Harry describes his wife, Meghan Markle, with a heartfelt six-word tribute: "the captain of my soul" revealed in his memoir Spare.

This sweet declaration stands out amid the memoir’s revelations, which include Harry’s reflections on his upbringing, past struggles, and complex Royal Family dynamics.

Published in January 2023, Spare has been a source of numerous headlines, but it’s Harry’s personal admiration for Meghan that truly resonates.

He recounts a poignant moment when he was scrolling through Instagram and came across a video of Meghan with his friend Violet von Westenholz—an unexpected but profound reminder of the deep bond they share.



Recalling a moment when he came across a video of Meghan with his friend Violet von Westenholz, Harry admits he watched it repeatedly, unable to tear himself away.

He describes his life as a whirlwind of global travels and encounters with countless people, but it was she who made a profound impact.

"For thirty-two years, I’d watched a conveyor belt of faces pass by, and only a handful ever made me look twice," he writes.

"This woman stopped the conveyor belt." His tribute underscores the deep and lasting influence Meghan has had on his life.

