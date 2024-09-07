Demi Lovato opens up about traumatic past

Demi Lovato shared an insight into childhood fame in 'Child Star'

Demi Lovato has left fans in shock as she spoke about the bitter truth of her life in new documentary, revealing the traumatic aspect of her past as a child star.

Child Star shows unseen struggles Lovato and others had to go through behind the scenes.

The trailer for the Hulu documentary shows her saying: "The popular girls signed a suicide petition, who wanted the Camp Rock actress to kill herself."

The documentary also includes a candid conversation between Lovato and Drew Barrymore about the first time they were introduced to drugs.

The Let It Go singer admitted that she doesn't regret her choices that brought her here, "But it came at a price."



Lovato, who's career began with a role in Barney & Friends at the age of 6, told The Hollywood Reporter, "When I got into the industry at a young age, I guess, there was a conscious decision of, ‘Are you OK sacrificing a normal childhood for your hopes and dreams.”

The show Camp Rock took her to new heights of stardom in 2008. The actress was 15-years-old when she starred alongside the Jonas Brothers - Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. That year also also released her first album Don't Forget.

In her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, Lovato revealed she began drinking alcohol and taking drugs In 2010 while filming Camp Rock 2.

At the time, she punched a backup dancer who exposed the singer's drug use, leading her to check into rehab.



"I think I’d passed the threshold of what I could withstand emotionally and physically. And I didn’t realize that child stardom could be traumatic. And it isn’t traumatic for everyone, but, for me, it was,” she told the outlet.