King Charles reduced to tears after receiving sad news about dearest person

King Charles III moved to tears when his heartbreaking belief about his nearest and dearest person proved wrong.



The 75-year-old, who's currently receiving treatment for his cancer, could not hold back his tears after receiving sad news about his unforgettable teacher and mentor, whom he obeyed almost 70 years before becoming the King.

Royal writer Robert Hardman revealed the heartbreaking moment of Prince William and Harry's dad in his own words, saying Charles called up both his sons on the morning of 8 September, 2022, to inform them of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II's failing health.

Sadly, "at that point he believed the Queen still had days, not hours, to live", wrote the author In his book "Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story."



The Queen breathed her last on the same day (September 8), and Charles' belief shattered by the heartbreaking news of the Queen's sad demise.

The sudden death of Prince William and Harry's grandmother came as a shock to many, just two days earlier she had greeted her new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, with a big smile at Balmoral.

King Charles looked tearful as his belief proved incorrect. It would later transpire in the Queen's official death certificate that she had passed away on 8 September.

The late Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, who was in Scotland at the time, had spent time at her bedside, as did Charles and Camilla.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie had started to make their way to Scotland. They landed less than an hour before her death.



As per author and other royal aides, Charles was informed of his mother's death via telephone. He received the news that she had died as he was driving back to Balmoral when his most senior aide took a call.

In another historic moment, a footman, according to the book, found a locked red box of paperwork at the late Queen's deathbed, which had two sealed letters: one to her son and heir, now King Charles III, and the other to Sir Edward Young, her devoted private secretary.

"While their contents are unlikely ever to be made public, the existence of the letters shows that Elizabeth, 96, quietly recognised her time on this earth was at an end."

