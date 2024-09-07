Doctors call ‘important’ meeting for King Charles, Kate Middleton health

The royal family this year has had multiple health scare, especially with King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

As the royal family was gathered for their summer break at the Balmoral Castle, an important doctors meeting was called for the monarch and the Princess of Wales to discuss their crucial health concerns in the Balmoral summit.

According to a medical source, it was an “important get together” in which a team of medical experts were present to share update on all royal family health matters.

The source told Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Richard Eden that the team was visiting the Aberdeenshire retreat for the summit.

The team will be staying with Charles and his wife Camilla, which will also given an opportunity to the King to personally express his gratitude to them.

The Royal Medical Household is made up of the key physicians, who are top of their fields to cater to the royals, and they also work in privately in their own capacities. However, the royal medical team is not listed on the website and neither the details are disclosed to the public.

Charles has officially returned to his duties as he continues his cancer treatment. Meanwhile, Kate is working behind the scenes, with rare public engagements amid her recovery.

For the monarch, the doctors expressed optimism as he gears up for his first international travel after his diagnosis. For Kate, she herself has noted that she has “good days and bad days” amid her treatment.

While there are concerns as to the nature of the meeting that was called, a source suggested that the meeting is an annual event not specifically related to the cancer treatment of the King or the Princess of Wales.