Katy Perry shares rare update on 'seismic' split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shares insight into her 'seismic' breakup with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is finally opening up about the real reason she broke up with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The former American Idol judge reflected on her 'seismic' breakup with Bloom in 2017, after they spent a year apart.

During an exclusive interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry credited The Hoffman Process with helping her and Bloom get back together.

She explained, “We weren’t really in it from day one. He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions.

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had yet to do a lot of real work.”

The American singer-songwriter shared her stance on The Hoffman Process, a week-long therapeutic retreat to confront and resolve deep-seated negative tendencies.

The Hot N Cold singer revealed that the process had a profound impact on Bloom, altering his behavioral patterns and ultimately changing his approach to their relationship.



She recalled, “He wasn’t playing that cat-mouse game anymore. And I was like, ‘This is boring. I’m moving on.'

"I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it... I was playing games."

Perry didn't hold back from detailing her experience as she herself decided to enroll in the process after their split.

The 39-year-old added, “I would not be on this planet without that process, and meditation.

“When Witness came out and things started to shift, and I thought I really loved myself. I thought I really had that centre, but actually that core was created from outside validation.

"It just helped me rewire what I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart.”

Perry and Bloom, who are reportedly set to tie the knot soon, have a four-year-old daughter together.