Security personnel kill four terrorists in Mohmand: ISPR

The picture collage shows some possessions recovered from the group of Khwarij (right) and blurred image of a Kharji's dead body in Mohmand district on September 6, 2024. —ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security personnel killed a group of suicide bombers in Mohmand district as they tried to attack a Frontier Corps Headquarters, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said thwarting attack on the FC Headquarters, all four khwarij terrorists were neutralised in the wee hours on Friday.

"The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the khwarij, all four suicide bombers, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage," it said.

The ISPR said sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“Pakistan security forces stand valiant, with the sheer determination and resolve, to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.

On the other hand, five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Surkhab refugee camp in Pishin district.

According to a spokesman of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the den of the killed terrorists.

Addressing a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, in connection with the Defence Day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.

On this occasion, he pledged to continue the ongoing operation against Fitna-al-Khwarij until their complete eradication.

“All our armed forces and law enforcing agencies will continue their operation for which there is a national consensus,” he had said.