Army chief vows not to let 'nefarious objectives' weaken national harmony

Army Chief General Asim Munir is addressing a Defence Day ceremony in Rawalpindi on September 6, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has vowed not to let the “nefarious objectives” weaken the national harmony as he called upon the nation to embrace unity and solidarity.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing a special ceremony in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

“The relation between the armed forces and the nation is of heart,” the COAS said. “The nation has always backed the army, be it the rescue works in the events of natural disasters, foreign hostilities or war against terrorism.”

The strong bound between the people and the military is a guarantor of the country’s enemies’ defeat, the army chief said adding that the elements who create a rift between the army and the forces will have to face defeat as always.

He said the martyrs' sacrifices for the country against terrorists have brought stability to the country and strengthened the national security.

Speaking about the newly launched Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the army chief said it is not a new counter-terrorism drive but rather a part of the National Action Plan (NAP) wherein strategy was chalked out to root out terrorism and extremism from the country.

The COAS also clarified that displacement of the civilian population will not take place under the new counterterrorism drive.

General Munir said that the long and non-conventional battle against militancy was underway and will go on till the elimination of “last terrorist from the soil of Pakistan”.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the valiant people of Pakistan, especially the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, are a golden chapter of country's national history.

He added Paigham-e-Pakistan, a joint strategy against the Fitna al-Khawarij, better management of the western border, merger of tribal areas, development measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were significant achievements.

“The determination to bring stability is inevitable for the national security. We will defeat the elements spreading hopelessness and anarchy with unity,” he added.

COAS Munir stressed the need to adopt harmony and unity, asking the nation to exhibit togetherness, tolerance and forbearance in societal and social affairs.

The army chief also asked to protect the rights of minorities, granted in the Constitution of Pakistan, by overcoming religious intolerance. “Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of faith and unity are a lighthouse for the nation,” he said.

Apart from geographical importance, the COAS said Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with abundant natural resources.

Emphasising the importance of country’s youth, he added that their role in country’s integrity and development is of immense importance.

Speaking about the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the COAS said that the illegal occupation wasn’t a national, but regional and global issue.

“Sustainable peace in South Asia can only be established after resolution of Kashmir dispute,” he added.

The ceremony was held to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war, when the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The border areas in Lahore, Sialkot and Sindh were attacked by the enemy on September 6, 1965. The battle continued till the time when the United Nations (UN) administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22, 1965.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal ministers and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

