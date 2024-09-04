Winona Ryder describes Tim Burton’s friendship ‘gift’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame event

Winona Ryder gushes over Tim Burton at Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony

Winona Ryder has recently described Beetlejuice director Tim Burton’s friendship a “gift” at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.



“Tim, your friendship has been such an enormous gift,” said the actress from the podium.

Winona recalled, “When I met you, I was a weird kid.”

“You affirmed my voice. You reinforced my confidence to be myself, to go against the tides of conformity,” remarked the now 52-year-old.

Gushing over Tim, Winona stated, “Your creative inclusiveness showed me what true artistic collaboration looked like, and, in other words, you made being a weird girl not just okay, but something to celebrate and even kind of cool.”

For the unversed, the actress and Tim had worked together on the original Beetlejuice in 1988, when she was a teenager.

Later, the duo came together for Edward Scissorhands in 1990 and for 2012 animated movie, Frankenweenie.

Winona further said, “You've carried that torch for us weirdos, making us all feel seen and valued.”

While citing a phrase from her Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz, the actress praised the director, saying, “He knows the heartache of the misunderstood, the strange and unusual.”

“He doesn’t just understand them, he celebrates them, whether outcasts, oddballs, terrifying, or hilarious, he gives them depth, humour, and always a certain gallantry. And he gives them their dignity,” continued Winona.

She added, “His heroes are the very outcasts that he loves.”