Royal family reacts to Prince Harry's 'plea'

Royal Family is said to be standing firm as Prince Harry's 'perfect scenario' not possible amid feud with Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wanted to remain as a part-time working royal but the option was quickly closed off by the late Queen and senior members of the monarchy.



Despite this, reports have been circling that an ally of Harry is creating a road map to help the Duke undertake some royal duties if he returns to the UK.

Meanwhile, King Charles III's office issued a new video of Queen Camilla's visit to a cancer center in Bath, seemingly reacting to the Duke's plea to return to the royal fold.

It is to mention here that Harry, in Spare, made serious allegations against the 77-year-old Queen. Timing of releasing the video seems to be a message to Harry from the Firm.

On the other hand, a royal insider has hit out at the plan and reiterated that Harry will not be allowed to hold a role within the monarchy.



The source told the Daily Beast: "Harry is a broken record at this stage. We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out.

"Nothing has changed. Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted."