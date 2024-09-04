Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate decided to leave Kensington Palace

A royal author revealed the special reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to leave the Kensington Palace.



Robert Jobson, a renowned royal author shared that a Palace aide told him that the Prince and Princess of Wales moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for the late Queen Elizabeth.



The royal expert made a rare admission about the future King and Queen's decision, which they took in his new biography Catherine, Princess of Wales.

He claimed that William made this heartfelt gesture for his granny after the demise of her husband Prince Philip in April 2021. Notably, Catherine also supported her husband in this move.

Robert said that the Prince of Wales "knew his time with his grandmother was precious and he is delighted they, as a couple, made that decision."



"Catherine understood that for William, as a future king, it was important for him to be geographically closer to the late Queen in her final months, when he was required to support both her and his father," the royal commentator added.

After the royal couple changed their residence, they were in "regular" contact with the Queen during her last days.

"They were seeing each other in person and speaking on the phone several times a week, bringing them even closer," Robert disclosed.