Lady Gaga lifts lid on first track from new album in 'unexpected' update

Lady Gaga is getting candid about her first single from her forthcoming seventh studio album LG7.
The 38-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram to share her week’s itinerary as she looks forward to the premier of Joker: Folie et Deux.
The post highlights key dates in October, including the release of the singer's LG7 first single.
The upcoming track is set to follow on the heels of Gaga’s standalone collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile.
However, the singer confirmed that this song won't be included on the sequel to her 2020 album, Chromatica.
Reflecting on her experience working with Talking to the Moon singer, the Shallow actress previously shared, “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.
"It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song.”
For the unversed, Lady Gaga is yet to lift the lid on the release date of her upcoming single, sparking intense curiosity among fans.
Demi Moore makes stunning disclosure about upcoming film 'The Substance'
BTS sensation RM slated to premiere new documentary at the Busan Film Festival
Prince Harry sends message to his eldest brother amid reports of his return to the royal fold
Charli XCX’s album can prove to be a handy asset in case of an emergency
Ben Affleck's ex wife Jennifer Garner details her day-to-day life with kids
Travis Kelce's bombshell plan of leaving Taylor Swift laid bare