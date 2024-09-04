Lady Gaga lifts lid on first track from new album in 'unexpected' update

Lady Gaga reveals first single from upcoming album LG7

Lady Gaga is getting candid about her first single from her forthcoming seventh studio album LG7.

The 38-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram to share her week’s itinerary as she looks forward to the premier of Joker: Folie et Deux.

The post highlights key dates in October, including the release of the singer's LG7 first single.

The upcoming track is set to follow on the heels of Gaga’s standalone collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile.

However, the singer confirmed that this song won't be included on the sequel to her 2020 album, Chromatica.

Reflecting on her experience working with Talking to the Moon singer, the Shallow actress previously shared, “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.

"It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song.”

For the unversed, Lady Gaga is yet to lift the lid on the release date of her upcoming single, sparking intense curiosity among fans.