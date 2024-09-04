Katy Perry spills on her 'dream date' amid Orlando Bloom engagement

Katy Perry opens up about love life amid Orlando Bloom engagement

Katy Perry is dishing on all the qualities she looks for in her ideal partner.

The 39-year-old singer, who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom, shared her stance on various aspects of her love life.

During an exclusive interview with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry made a surprising revelation about her preferences.

Asked if she has a type when it comes to attraction, the former American Idol judge candidly replied, 'I'm no longer drawn to narcissists.'"

The host followed up with another question, asking about the "red flags" she no longer tolerates in a relationship.

To which, Perry responded, "Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it. Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help.

"It's like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it allows, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--- sucked."

While Cooper burst out laughing over the multi-hyphenate star's response, Perry continued, "I mean, like literally. That is my love language. I don't need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f------ dishes."

Although she didn't mention any names in the preview clip, she previously dated John Mayer and married Russell Brand in 2010, only to file divorce a year later.

In 2019, the singer got engaged to the love of her life Orlando Bloom and welcomed their first daughter together Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.