Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing a plea seeking exemption from appearance in the court on medical grounds, a district and sessions court of the federal capital city on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the case pertaining to possession of illegal arms and liquor.
The civil judge, Shaista Khan Kundi, directed the station house officer (SHO) Barakahu area to arrest Gandapur and produce him before the court.
More to follow...
Remarks refer to data revealed by PBS that disclosed inflation rate coming down to single digit in three years
PM Shehbaz says that the friendship between the two nations has withstood the test of time
PTI is begging for a "NRO-like deal" from the establishment, says Khawaja Asif
Senator Abdul Qadir tables amendment bill to address "rising number of pending cases"
Azam Nazeer Tarar says top judge is respectable person and it is not appropriate to say he's seeking extension
"Those whose ID cards have expired before 2017 and have not been renewed, their SIMs will be suspended," says authority