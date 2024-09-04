Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. —Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing a plea seeking exemption from appearance in the court on medical grounds, a district and sessions court of the federal capital city on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the case pertaining to possession of illegal arms and liquor.

The civil judge, Shaista Khan Kundi, directed the station house officer (SHO) Barakahu area to arrest Gandapur and produce him before the court.

More to follow...



