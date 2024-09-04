Kate Middleton writes emotional letter as cancer treatment continues

Kate Middleton, who has taken a step back from her royal duties due to her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy, has written a heartfelt letter.

The Princess of Wales has sent a letter to Kirsty Kerr, whose six-year-old daughter Isla has coeliac disease.

The mum could not control her emotions and broke down in tears when she received a special letter on behalf of the future Queen just two weeks ago.

Kirsty Kerr wrote to the Princess of Wales to explain how her daughter Isla often struggles as she lives with celiac disease. Isla often feels different from her friends as she has to follow a strict diet and doesn't have as much energy as her pals.



Princess Kate then responded to the letter as she shared her well-wishes for Kirsty's family.

"Thank you very much for your letter to The Princess of Wales in connection with the Early Years," the letter started. "I was very sorry to learn about the difficulties that your daughter has experienced, but it was heartening to learn of the progress that Isla has made."



Princess Charlotte's mother lauded Kirsty for her "diligence" in protecting her daughter and said it was "truly admirable".

The letter, which was obtained by Hello! Magazine, concluded: "It was most thoughtful of you to take the trouble to write as you did. The Princess of Wales would have me send her very best wishes to you and your family." The letter was signed by the Head of Royal Correspondence.

The letter emerges when the future Queen is also under the woods due to her cancer treatment. She has taken a step back from royal duties to focus on her health after announcing she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer back in March. She has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.