Kate Middleton embarks on new journey to save monarchy

Princess Kate has been given a huge responsibility by King Charles as the crisis within the royal family escalates over time.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly preparing Prince George, her firstborn and third in line to the throne, to take charge of the Firm as the future King.

In conversation with Fabulous magazine, royal commentator Phil Dampier claimed that Catherine and Prince William have not imposed strict royal rules on their 11-year-old son.

The royal couple were "adamant that they wanted him and Charlotte and Louis to have as normal an upbringing as possible and not to be burdened by his future destiny," the royal author revealed.

However, The Prince and Princess of Wales are "slowly preparing" him for his role by taking him to key royal engagements.

Phil stated, "He is attending royal events such as Trooping the Colour, the Coronation and big set events and he is slowly being introduced to those."

"He has sometimes looked a bit stiff and formal in a suit and tie. But I thought in the recent photo to mark his 11th birthday he looked a lot more relaxed, a lot more comfortable and he’s clearly maturing rapidly," the royal expert shared.

Notably, the future king has taken his eldest son to social events such as football games, while George's mother introduced him to Wimbledon to boost his confidence.



Moreover, Kate and William have been trying to "strike a balance" between "him not being overwhelmed but also accepting his fate."

