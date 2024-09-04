Prince Harry ‘unnecessary cruel’ remark blocks Prince William reunion in UK

Prince Harry and Prince William made no attempt to communicate with each other despite coming together under one roof to pay their respects to their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

The Duke of Sussex, who surprised many as he made a secret trip to the UK to attend the sombre event, last spoke to his estranged brother back in 2022, as they attended the funeral of their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

While the brothers were finally together in one place in a private event, without constant eyes on the camera on them, there was still no move to interact with one another. However, a royal commentator believes, it was Harry’s cruel remark which hindered any possibility of connecting with William.

“Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother,” Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital.

“Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of Spare, but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness,” the commentator explained.

A paperback version of Harry’s Spare is set for a release in October, however, sources reveal that there are no new updates, which is an unusual thing in the publishing world. Many believe that this may be a sign of peace from the Duke, as he initiates his efforts to mends ties with his family.

Meanwhile, Schofield said, “With a paperback release of Spare due in October, I think Harry really missed an opportunity to update the book with a sincere apology for all the hurt that he’s caused.”