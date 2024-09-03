Royal family releases new video with statement after Harry's message

Royal family shares new video with statement after Harry's message

King Charles III's office has issued a new video with a statement amid reports about Prince Harry's plan to rekindle his relationship with old allies.

The royal family has shared a clip about Queen Camilla's visit to a cancer center in Bath amid speculations about Harry's return to the royal fold as the Duke reportedly sent message to his old aides in the UK.



In the video, the Queen is seen spending time with patients and families. She also heard about their ongoing treatment and the support they have received.



The statement reads: "Thank you Dyson Cancer Centre and @RUHBath for all you do to provide cancer patients with the very best care.

"Today The Queen spent time with patients and families to hear about their ongoing treatment and the support they have received. The Queen also met NHS staff, volunteers and clinicians at the centre to learn about their use of innovative technology."

During the visit, the Queen also shared major update on King Charles' health, saying: "He is doing very well."



The post comes amid reports that Harry - during his surprise visit to Britain to attend the memorial service of his uncle Lord Fellowes - stayed at the Spencers' family home of Althorp, where his mother Princess Diana is buried.