Swedish royal family makes delightful announcement

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, who are already parents to three sons, have made a delightful announcement about their baby No. 4.

"Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are very happy to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child," said the Swedish Royal Household in a statement.

According to the statement, Sofia, 39, "is doing well and the birth is expected in February 2025."

Additionally, the palace has also confirmed that Princess Sofia’s official schedule for this fall will remain unchanged.



The announcement was accompanied by a new photo of the couple in front of a picturesque lake.

The new arrival will join older siblings Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 6, and Prince Julian, 3.



Carl Philip is fourth in line to the Swedish throne and the only son and second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. His elder sister, Princess Victoria, 47, is the heir apparent.



In 2019, the palace announced that the children of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, as well as those of Carl Philip’s younger sister, Princess Madeleine, and her husband Chris O’Neill, would no longer hold HRH titles.

This change affected Princes Alexander and Gabriel prior to their brother's birth, and in 2021, Prince Julian became the first grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf born without the HRH title.