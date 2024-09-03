Meghan Markle given deadline as Harry plans UK return

Meghan Markle has suffered major blow as Prince Harry reached out to his loved ones in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to be in deep waters as the time is running out, and everything is happening too fast in her life.

The former Suits star has been given deadline as her American Riviera Orchard brand has hit a significant roadblock.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected trademark application for Meghan's brand.

Harry's wife now has three months to respond to the "nonfinal officer action" issued by the USPTO, with failure to do so potentially resulting in the application's abandonment, according to a new report.

The setback comes amid delays in product launches as the brand has yet to offer any products for sale to the public, despite a glitzy Instagram launch five months ago.



The trademark office outlined several reasons for rejecting the Duchess' application in a 48-page document. These include the need to clarify goods descriptions, comply with multiple-class application rules, and disclaim descriptive terms related to 'Riviera'.

As per reports, officials deemed the descriptions for items like 'cocktail napkins', 'pans', and 'cooking utensils' too vague. The trademark bid also risked refusal due to its geographically descriptive nature, which could prevent others from describing their products.

"The process for acquiring a trademark is extremely rigorous. It would be a surprise if Meghan had not received one before in trying to get her application through," an insider told the Express.

"She is still very much committed to her brand and has three months to respond. There is no way this will lead to abandonment," the source claimed.

Matt Yanofsky, PR and brand marketing expert, has also expressed concerns about the brand's future, stating: "If I'm an investor, I'm saying to her, 'you need to find a CEO with a direct business plan that's going to show profitability, or at least a revenue plan within the next 60 to 90 days'."

It comes amid reports that Meghan's hubby Harry is set to return to the UK. He's rekindling relationship with his old friends and allies to restart the life he had given up after Meghan's entry into his life.