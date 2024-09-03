Prince William hits back at Prince Harry, Meghan with new appointment

Prince William sent a strong message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he puts news plans in motion.

The future King, who is dedicated to his cause for the environment, added a key member to his team for a project close to his heart, which also served as revenge on his estranged brother, his wife following their attacks on the royal family.

The Prince of Wales hired chef and humanitarian José Andrés, 55, who has been a “longtime friend” of the Sussexes, in his global Earthshot Prize Council.

Founded by William himself, the Prize aims to encourage the youth to find game-changing innovations that will help repair the planet. The project appears to be crucial to King Charles' heir as he plans how his reign will look like once he takes charge.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince William are embroiled in a bitter feud due to which the brothers are not even on speaking terms.

The new hiring appears to be a petty move or a way to seek revenge on his younger brother, who painted him in negative light in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Amid reports of Harry's attempt to make a 'royal comeback,' Prince William also seemed to have crushed his younger brother' slightest glimmer of hope of forgiveness.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a heartwarming shoutout from José, who is also a charity partner of the Archewell foundation, receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for his World Central Kitchen, per The Sun.

On the Sussexes’ website, he is referred as a “longtime friend”.

“Harry and Meghan, my dear friends, you bring hope to each and every community you touch,” he wrote in his cookbook.

It is uncertain if Jose will continue working for both camps or will finally take sides, shrinking the Sussexes' small group of trusted people.