Winona Ryder reveals 'unexpected' secret about 'Stranger Things' co-stars

Winona Ryder gets candid about Stranger Things co-stars

Winona Ryder is making a shocking revelation about her Stranger Things co-stars as she gears up for her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The actress, who portrays Joyce Byers, recalled a rare moment from the sets of the Netflix supernatural show.

During an exclusive interview with Esquire, Ryder revealed that her young co-stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin had trouble identifying a vinyl record.

Ryder said she “cried” in response to their quizzical expressions.

She added, “I just think that social media has changed everything, and I know I sound old. I’m very aware of that.

“And part of me thinks, ‘Gosh, am I like vaudeville at this point?’ Like [elderly lady voice], ‘Hey, kids, turn down the music!’”

This comes after the actress shared her concerns about the young generation's reduced attention span, which she believes leads to their lack of interest in films.

The actress expressed her sentiments on the film industry's culture and heritage, noting: "I just think there was such an abundance - the history of film, the history of photography - it's so rich, and there's so much there. I don't mean we should go backwards, but I wish and I hope that the younger generation will study that."

The actress awaits the release of her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is slated to premier on September 4.