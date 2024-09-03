Rebel Wilson's lavish Italian wedding plans revealed

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma are reportedly getting married in Italy this month.

The couple will exchange vows in a beautiful destination wedding in Sardinia, by the Mediterranean Sea.

A source explained: "Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed."

They continued to the DailyMail: "It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant. Also, she has had so much bad press lately that she would love to welcome some nice press for a change."

The Cats alum has not yet met her fiancée Ramona Agruma's parents due to a significant family rift.

Despite being engaged for over a year, Rebel revealed that cultural differences and lack of acceptance of same-s*x relationships from Ramona's family, particularly in her home country of Latvia, have caused a divide.

Rebel acknowledged that not all of Ramona's family members are accepting of their relationship, highlighting the contrast with more progressive views on same-s*x relationships in other parts of Europe.

Speaking to Today.com, Rebel said: "Ramona was born in Latvia, and it's not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are. I just think some people need a bit more time - and some people won't ever come around to it, and that's fine, and that's their decision. There are still parts of the world that aren't as accepting."