Holly Willoughby breaks silence after kidnapping ordeal

Holly Willoughby, 43, has resurfaced on social media after a period of keeping a low profile.

The former This Morning presenter had stepped back from the public eye following a highly publicised feud with co-host Phillip Schofield and a harrowing kidnapping plot by stalker Gavin Plumb, who was later jailed.

Now, the former host is focusing on her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, and sharing updates with her fans.

Willoughby is promoting her Wylde Moon brand's The Wild Perfume on the wellness website, showcasing her golden blonde hair and sporting a white tank top.

Alongside the photo, she writes: "We know how special our (borrowed from) The Wild perfume is - but we love hearing it from you the most!"

Wylde Moon offers a range of products, including exotic candles, wax melts, and diffusers, aimed at helping customers "reconnect with themselves".

The brand has drawn comparisons to Goop, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008. After hosting This Morning for 14 years, Holly took a break from presenting duties following the revelation of stalker Gavin Plumb's plot.

She later released a statement, thanking the police and her legal team for bringing him to justice.

She said: "As women, we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes. I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

"Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.

"I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery, this conviction may not have been possible."

Willoughby will host a new Netflix show where Bear Grylls tracks down celebrities in the jungle and eliminates them from the competition.