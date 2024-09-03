Queen Camilla makes big gesture for King Charles after Balmoral break

Queen Camilla takes meaningful step to honour King Charles

Queen Camilla proves her love for husband King Charles as she takes a big step amid the monarch’s health struggles.

The Queen Consort, who has been a big support for the King, is attending a big royal engagement which holds a deeper meaning for the royal couple.

The 77-year-old royal will be visiting the Royal United Hospital in Bath to unveil the multi-million-pound Dyson Cancer Centre following their getaway in Balmoral.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year in February as he was getting treatment for his enlarged prostrate. While the monarch was receiving treatment, his wife filled in for him during his absence.

Now, Camilla will be visiting the hospital, which will give cancer treatment to some 500,000 people across the South West. The royal will also be meeting patients, reminiscent of Charles’ first royal engagement after his return from medical leave, via GB News.

Charles, who is known to be a workaholic, has been worrying his wife over his recovery as he refuses to slow down with his commitment.

Previously, a pal told The Daily Beast that Camilla has been “trying to encourage him to slow down” as she is “afraid that doing too much could set him back.”